Youtube says it is back after global outage that affected 286,000 users

After an outage that affected over 286,000 users, according outage monitoring website Downdetector.com, Youtube said that the interruption was fixed across all devices.

"And we’re back – we’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us," Youtuve Team tweeted.

...And we’re back – we’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us ❤️ https://t.co/1s0qbxQqc6 — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020

Earlier, the Google-owned company had tweeted that the team was aware of the isse and was working on fixing the problem. It also assured that it would follow up with updates.

The issue started about 06:53 p.m. ET (23:53 GMT), according to Downdetector.com, with users complaining about trouble in watching videos on the platform.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment about how many users were affected by the outage on the video-streaming platform.