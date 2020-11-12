Youtube suffers outage affecting 286K users, now fixed

Youtube says it is back after global outage that affected 286,000 users

The issue started about 06:53 p.m. ET (23:53 GMT), according to Downdetector.com, with users complaining about trouble in watching videos

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 12 2020, 08:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2020, 08:33 ist

After an outage that affected over 286,000 users, according outage monitoring website Downdetector.com, Youtube said that the interruption was fixed across all devices.

"And we’re back – we’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us," Youtuve Team tweeted.

Earlier, the Google-owned company had tweeted that the team was aware of the isse and was working on fixing the problem. It also assured that it would follow up with updates.

The issue started about 06:53 p.m. ET (23:53 GMT), according to Downdetector.com, with users complaining about trouble in watching videos on the platform.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment about how many users were affected by the outage on the video-streaming platform.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

YouTube
Google
Alphabet Inc

What's Brewing

Trump still has 70 days to wreak havoc around the world

Trump still has 70 days to wreak havoc around the world

The life and legacy of the Birdman of India

The life and legacy of the Birdman of India

What makes Mumbai Indians so formidable?

What makes Mumbai Indians so formidable?

The real danger posed by coronavirus-infected mink

The real danger posed by coronavirus-infected mink

Google curtails free photo storage

Google curtails free photo storage

 