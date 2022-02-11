YouTube TV bringing picture-in-picture to its iOS app

YouTube TV bringing picture-in-picture to its iOS app

The feature has been available to Android users for quite a while, but support for YouTube TV users on iOS is long overdue

IANS
IANS, San Francisco,
  • Feb 11 2022, 10:17 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2022, 10:17 ist

Google-owned video-streaming giant YouTube TV is finally getting support for picture-in-picture (PiP) on iPhone and iPad.

Talking to The Verge, YouTube chief product officer Neal Mohan said while he couldn't share an exact date, picture-in-picture support on iOS should arrive "hopefully in the next few months" for YouTube TV users.

The feature has been available to Android users for quite a while, but support for YouTube TV users on iOS is long overdue.

Also Read | YouTube floats ideas of verifying NFTs, watching games in metaverse 

Meanwhile, YouTube TV is also working on expanding some other features that include surround sound, which was launched last year on a very limited subset of devices.

"The rollout of that feature has certainly been a lot slower than I would've liked. My hope though is, hopefully over the next six months, you start to see that in a lot more devices out there as they go through their various stages of software upgrade cycles," the report quoted Mohan as saying.

Recently, YouTube TV reached a deal with Disney to restore ESPN, FX, and its other channels to the streaming service.

A while ago, Disney banned ESPN, ABC and some other Disney affiliated channels from being available on YouTube TV.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

YouTube
Business News
iOS

What's Brewing

From knitting to packing: Indian cotton yarn's journey

From knitting to packing: Indian cotton yarn's journey

'Gehraiyaan' movie review: Compelling romantic drama

'Gehraiyaan' movie review: Compelling romantic drama

A look at politicians' stand on the heated hijab row

A look at politicians' stand on the heated hijab row

DH Toon | How is Eshwarappa 'not in Union Cabinet yet'?

DH Toon | How is Eshwarappa 'not in Union Cabinet yet'?

 