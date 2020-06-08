Yuan slightly off one-month high, underpinned by China's $62.9 billion trade surplus

The yuan inched down on Monday on fresh U.S. tariff threats and seasonal pressures, but stayed near its strongest in almost four weeks after China's trade surplus hit a new high in May, though the data made sombre reading due to the coronavirus pandemic.

China reported on Sunday a $62.93 billion trade surplus for May, its highest monthly surplus since Reuters started tracking the series in 1981, as exports fell less than feared, while imports fell more than forecast, reflecting the impact of the pandemic on global demand. The onshore yuan weakened 0.06% to 7.0851 per dollar while the offshore yuan softened 0.2% to 7.0824. The U.S. dollar index of its value against a basket of major currencies firmed 0.17% to 96.909. The People's Bank of China set the midpoint guidance rate at 7.0882 prior to market open, close to Reuters' estimate.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened China and the European Union with tariffs over duties on American lobsters, testing already-strained Sino-U.S. relations and their phase-one trade deal. In addition, increasing forex demand from overseas-listed Chinese companies during the dividend season is also limiting yuan strength, according to a Beijing-based trader. Those listed in Hong Kong will pay about $73 billion in dividends in June and July, translating into roughly $15 billion worth of yuan selling until at least the end of June, Deutsche Bank estimated in a note on Monday. "(That) for now is one of the factors keeping the RMB on a weaker footing... the other is the lack of willingness by corporates to repatriate more capital home," said the bank, which is overall neutral on the yuan, given recent strong inflows into China's bond and equity markets.

Separately, the PBOC, as expected, kept rate unchanged in 7-day repurchase agreements as it injected 120 billion yuan, and said it will conduct medium-term lending facility (MLF) operations around June 15.