Yulu and Bajaj joined hands to launch two new electric two-wheelers

Joining the burgeoning electric two-wheeler space, Bengaluru-headquartered electric mobility platform Yulu Bikes Pvt Ltd, in partnership with Bajaj Auto Ltd, on Monday, launched two new electric 2-wheelers (e2Ws) Miracle GR and DeX GR.

The third-generation electric two-wheelers are powered by Yulu’s AI-led technology stack and will be manufactured by Bajaj Auto in India. This partnership between Yulu and Chetak Technology Ltd, fully owned subsidiary of Bajaj Auto, aims to transform mobility through smart, shared, sustainable, and safe electric vehicles.

Yulu claimed that with unique form-factor, ergonomic design & tech-powered utility, the Miracle GR and DeX GR are set to offer a better experience to customers along with higher operational efficiency. This, in turn, will improve Yulu’s overall financial metrics, the company stated.

Both Miracle GR and DeX GR come with IOT-based dockless EV technology (meaning can be dropped off and picked up from certain locations in the service area). The scooters offer maximum speed of 25 kilometre per hour, with a maximum payload of 100 kilograms. They also feature a headlight, brake light along with a tail light.

“Going electric is a key strategic priority at Bajaj, and Yulu is an integral part of this strategy. Yulu’s deep expertise in EV technology and market knowledge coupled with Bajaj Auto’s strong, world-class R&D & manufacturing capabilities, is a powerful force that is shaping India’s future of mobility. These next-generation made-for-India vehicles with their intelligence, strong engineering underpinnings and sophisticated design aesthetics are a milestone not just for us, but for the entire electric mobility category,” said S Ravikumar, Chief Business Development Officer, Bajaj Auto Limited

Being manufactured by Bajaj, Yulu expects significant cost reductions and meaningful improvements in operating metrics and overall financials, owing to locally sourced parts and assembly, superior production quality and optimised economies of scale, it said.

“We plan to deploy 1 lakh vehicles by the end of 2023, with 50K out of them being Miracle GR & DeX GR,” Amit Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Yulu told DH. It's not a fixed split between the Miracle GR & DeX GR. The best thing about our platform is that there is fungibility between models, so we can vary the mix basis market requirements, he added.

The rental pricing of these vehicles will be very attractive just like our current vehicles, he added.

The vehicles will be available for the public in the first week of March, Gupta revealed.

The two scooters will operate on swappable batteries powered by Yuma Energy, a joint venture between Yulu and Magna that offers “battery-as-a-service” for electric two-wheelers. Yuma Energy has around 100 stations across Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi. The company plans to expand the number of stations by up to 500 by 2024.

“This launch will further solidify our position as a market leader in the shared mobility space while reinforcing our commitment to sustainably solve the problems of traffic congestion and air pollution for daily commute and last-mile deliveries,” Gupta said in a statement.