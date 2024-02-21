Zee Entertainment shares tumble 12%; hit lower circuit limit

New Delhi: Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) tumbled 12 per cent in the mid-session trade on Wednesday amid reports of capital market regulator Sebi has unearthed a financial discrepancy exceeding $241 million (nearly Rs 2,000 crore) in the accounts of the company.

The stock of the company nosedived 11.58 per cent to Rs 170.65 apiece on the BSE.

ZEEL shares plunged 11.39 per cent to Rs 170.70 per piece on the NSE. In the mid-session trade, the scrip also hit its lower circuit limit on the bourses.

The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark rose 90.17 points or 0.12 per cent to 73,147.57, while Nifty of the NSE rose 40.25 points to 22,237.20.

As per the reports, during Sebi's probe into Zee's founders, the regulator discovered that approximately Rs 2,000 crore (equivalent to $241 million) may have been diverted from the company.