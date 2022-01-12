Zee Media denies any deal with Adani amid rumours

A tweet claiming that Gautam Adani and Subhash Chandra have entered into an exclusive agreement, wherein Adani enterprise is set to acquire Zee Media in an all-cash deal at Rs 30 per share is false.

The top management of Zee Media refuted the claims and said that no such deal has taken place with the Adani group. "We completely refute any such rumour being spread by some journalist around talks between Dr. Subhash Chandra and Gautam Adani related to Zee Media. There is no talk between both groups. This is false news," confirmed Ronak Jatwala, official spokesperson of the company is quoted as saying in a report by Zee News, owned by Zee Media.

Earlier, a tweet claiming that Adani Group bought a stake in Zee Media in an all-cash deal went viral.

Gautam Adani and Subhash Chandra enter in to an exclusive agreement . Adani enterprise to acquire Zee media in an all cash deal at Rs 30 per share. Sanjay Pugalia to be CEO of Zee news. — Anurag Chaturvedi (@AnuragC1106) January 12, 2022

The Zee Media management asked people not to believe such rumours.

