Zee Media denies any deal with Adani amid rumours

Zee Media denies any deal with Adani amid rumours

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 12 2022, 13:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2022, 14:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay

A tweet claiming that Gautam Adani and Subhash Chandra have entered into an exclusive agreement, wherein Adani enterprise is set to acquire Zee Media in an all-cash deal at Rs 30 per share is false.

The top management of Zee Media refuted the claims and said that no such deal has taken place with the Adani group. "We completely refute any such rumour being spread by some journalist around talks between Dr. Subhash Chandra and Gautam Adani related to Zee Media. There is no talk between both groups. This is false news," confirmed Ronak Jatwala, official spokesperson of the company is quoted as saying in a report by Zee News, owned by Zee Media.

Earlier, a tweet claiming that Adani Group bought a stake in Zee Media in an all-cash deal went viral.

The Zee Media management asked people not to believe such rumours.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Adani Enterprises
Zee Media
Business News
Fake News

What's Brewing

Tiny European states play catch up on LGBT+ equality

Tiny European states play catch up on LGBT+ equality

Thanks to WFH, demand for Kannada audiobooks rising

Thanks to WFH, demand for Kannada audiobooks rising

Boeing’s sales in 2021 rose to highest level since 2018

Boeing’s sales in 2021 rose to highest level since 2018

FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet

FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet

Omicron overload prompted new testing norms: Experts

Omicron overload prompted new testing norms: Experts

EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose

EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose

 