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Zee sues Nykaa over alleged copyright misuse of songs on Instagram reels

Zee mounts legal challenge over use of ​licensed music
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 11:06 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 11:06 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsZEE EntertainmentTrendingNykaa

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