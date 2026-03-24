<p>New Delhi,: Quick <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/e-commerce">commerce</a> platform <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/zepto">Zepto</a> on Tuesday introduced a suite of new in-app features, including a 'Pay Later' facility and real-time images of fresh produce, as it shifts its strategic focus from delivery speed to "behaviour-led commerce."</p>.<p>The company stated that the quick commerce sector is moving beyond the "race to the fastest 10 minutes" to focus on reducing everyday shopping friction and serving customers more intelligently.</p>.<p>The newly rolled-out 'Pay Later' feature offers a 15-day, interest-free repayment cycle embedded directly within the app. Designed for high-frequency, low-value orders, the facility allows for a one-tap checkout without One-Time Passwords (OTPs) or third-party redirects.</p>.<p>According to the product interface shared by the company, the service provides instant credit of up to Rs 10,000.</p>.Swiggy, Zepto rebrand '10-minute' delivery claim after government order: Reports.<p>“Meet Zepto Pay Later, a BNPL experience built completely inside the Zepto app. Shopping is now going to be smoother than ever. It’s already live for a small percentage, and we plan to scale this up to the entire user base very soon,” Zepto Co-Founder Kaivalya Vohra said in a post on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/linkedIn">LinkedIn</a>.</p>.<p>Furthermore, the company has introduced Real Lens – providing users with daily-updated, timestamped photographs of fresh produce from their nearest store, allowing them to toggle between standard catalogue pictures and actual images.</p>.<p>Zepto expects this to bridge the online "trust gap,” to achieve higher conversion rates and fewer returns/complaints.</p>.<p>Additionally, the platform has introduced an 'Add After <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/checkout">Checkout</a>' function, which enables customers to add forgotten items to an existing order within a specific time window without having to place a duplicate order, while keeping original delivery timelines intact. </p>