Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Zoho invests Rs 70 crore in ONDC to support development of sovereign tech

ONDC is building open digital rails to democratise commerce in India by enabling interoperability, inclusivity, and efficiency across sectors.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 12:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 May 2026, 12:17 IST
India NewsBusiness Newsdigital paymentsONDCZoho Corp

Follow us on :

Follow Us