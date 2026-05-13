<p>Bengaluru: Zoho Corporation invested Rs 70 crore in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ondc">Open Network for Digital Commerce </a>(ONDC) to support the development of sovereign technology in India. </p><p>"India’s economy depends heavily on MSMEs, yet they face challenges on all fronts—from limited market access to structural constraints imposed by conventional digital platforms that rarely align with their unique needs. ONDC, which is an excellent initiative, gives power back to MSMEs, enabling them to expand their customer reach and achieve sustainable growth," said Sivaramakrishnan Iswaran, CEO of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/zoho">Zoho </a>Payment Technologies and Global Head of Finance and Operations BU, Zoho. </p><p>ONDC is building open digital rails to democratise commerce in India by enabling interoperability, inclusivity, and efficiency across sectors. With 218 million transactions enabled in FY 2025–26, ONDC continues to expand its impact by building foundational digital infrastructure for India's next phase of growth. </p>.Almost 17 lakh govt email accounts moved to Zoho's cloud platform at the cost of Rs 180 crore.<p>"Zoho shares with ONDC its philosophy of building sovereign technology to champion accessibility, flexibility, and inclusion of businesses of every size," he added. </p><p>Through its finance suite of applications, such as Vikra (seller app on the ONDC Network), Zoho ERP, Zoho Books, Zoho Inventory and Zoho Commerce, Zoho has been promoting digitisation among MSMEs, helping them connect to the vast expanse of India's market through the ONDC Network. </p><p>The company's investment will continue to help expand the network's ecosystem and accelerate adoption, enabling more businesses to participate in the digital economy. </p><p>Across sectors including retail, logistics, mobility, and financial services, ONDC’s interoperable network model is expanding access to digital commerce, strengthening unit economics, and unlocking new opportunities for consumers, enterprises, and gig workers alike. </p>