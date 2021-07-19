Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal joins Magicpin Board as independent director

Online business discovery and rewards platform Magicpin on Monday said Zomato co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal has joined its board as an independent director.

Goyal joins the existing board and advisors that consist of Bejul Somaia (Managing Director of Lightspeed Venture Partners), Vivek Gambhir (CEO of Boat Lifestyle), and Manish Kheterpal (Managing Director at Waterbridge), a statement said.

Founded by Anshoo Sharma and Brij Bhushan in 2016, Magicpin connects hyperlocal merchants and brands with consumers. It is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Waterbridge, and Samsung. It has over 1.5 lakh merchants on the platform, serving 50 lakh consumers across 50 cities.

“We are excited about Deepinder joining our board. He brings a wealth of experience from scaling up Zomato into the tech giant it is today. We are looking forward to his guidance and mentorship as we step into our next phase of growth,” Magicpin co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Anshoo Sharma said.

Magicpin is already driving over $1 billion in annual revenues for its existing partners and continues to grow at a rapid pace, the statement said.

"I am delighted to join the magic pinboard. They are a high-quality team and I am excited about how they are being a driver of growth for local merchants across categories. I am looking forward to contributing to the company's success,” Goyal said.