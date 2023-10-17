Zomato has nothing to do with helmet-less woman biking viral video: MD & CEO Deepinder Goyal

Goyal in his response added, "This seems to be someone just 'free-riding' on our brand. Having said that, there's nothing wrong with women delivering food - we have hundreds of women who deliver food everyday to earn a livelihood for their families, and we are proud of their work ethic."

Zomato care also responded to the user saying, "Hi Rajiv, we'd like to clarify that we had nothing to do with this video. We do not endorse helmet-less biking and we do not have an 'Indore marketing head'."