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Zomato's parent company Eternal gets ₹9.63 crore GST demand notice

In a BSE filing, the company said it received an order on June 9, 2026, for the period April 2023 to March 2024.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 13:14 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 13:14 IST
Business NewsGSTZomatoGoods and Services Taxbusiness

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