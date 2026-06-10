Zomato's parent company Eternal gets ₹9.63 crore GST demand notice

<p>Bengaluru: Eternal, the parent company of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=zomato">Zomato</a>, on Wednesday said it has received a Rs 9.63 crore demand notice for Goods and Services Tax (GST), along with interest and penalty, from the Andhra Pradesh tax authorities.</p><p>In a BSE filing, the company said it received an order on June 9, 2026, for the period April 2023 to March 2024.</p><p>Adjudication Order received on June 09, 2026, passed under Section 73 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 and Andhra Pradesh Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 for GST of Rs 6,48,72,000 with interest of Rs 2,49,53,504 and penalty of Rs 64,87,200, the company said.</p>.Deepinder Goyal resigns as CEO of Zomato's parent company Eternal; Blinkit's Albinder Dhindsa takes over.<p>The demand order has been received with respect to short payment of output tax with interest and penalty thereon, it added.</p><p>"We believe that we have a strong case on the merits and do not expect any financial impact on the Company," Eternal said in the filing.</p><p>For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, Eternal's consolidated adjusted revenue grew 186 per cent year-on-year to Rs 17,680 crore. Quick commerce delivered 95.4 per cent year-on-year NOV (net order value) growth, with EBITDA improving to Rs 37 crore and 216 new stores added.</p>