Zuckerberg’s wealth surges by $28 billion as Meta rallies

Meta Platforms Inc is back, and so is Mark Zuckerberg’s fortune.

The Facebook co-founder’s net worth surged by $28.1 billion after Meta’s quarterly results far exceeded Wall Street’s expectations, sending its shares up about 20 per cent. He is now worth $170.5 billion, the richest he’s ever been, and surpassed Bill Gates to move into the fourth spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

It’s a big comeback for Zuckerberg’s wealth, which fell below $35 billion in late 2022 as tech stocks collapsed in the face of inflation and interest rate hikes, only to come soaring back in 2023.