Cabinet Reshuffle Live: Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, 10 other ministers resign

Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar and nine other ministers have resigned from the Cabinet ahead of major rejig exercise. With the intent to send the message of his government's avowal to strengthen the economy and infrastructure post-pandemic and reach out to women, OBCs, Dalits, and youths in a big way, the Modi government has planned the Cabinet's biggest rejig since it took charge for the second term. Stay tuned for live updates.
Four MPs from Karnataka to join Modi Cabinet 2.0
Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje, Chitradurga MP A Narayanaswamy and Bidar MP Bhagawanth Khubha to join the Council of the Minister, according to sources. Read more
The present cabinet expansion is not performance or governance driven, but is a distribution of spoils of power and defectors adjustment programme,Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said. (PTI)
Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, 10 other ministers resign
The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of the following members of the Council of Ministers, with immediate effect:
1.D.V. Sadananda Gowda
2.Ravi Shankar Prasad
3.Thaawarchand Gehlot
4.Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’
5.Harsh Vardhan
6.Prakash Javadekar
7.Santosh Kumar Gangwar
8.Babul Supriyo
9.Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
10.Rattan Lal Kataria
11.Pratap Chandra Sarangi
12.Sushri Debasree Chaudhuri
Seven more women found a place in Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers
Seven more women found a place in Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers, taking their number to 11 in the ministerial reshuffle on Wednesday which also saw the dropping of a junior minister. Read more
BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia leaves from his residence.
JD(U) doesn't insist for more slots in Cabinet 2.0 like in 2019
Two years ago on May 30, RCP Singh was intimated by Prime Minister's Office to take oath as Cabinet Minister but at the last minute, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar said "no" as he was unhappy that the party was getting just one slot in Modi 2.0.This time too, Kumar wanted more slots but Prime Minister Narendra Modi but did a climb down as the BJP managed to tone down his demands.
Several Dalits, backward caste members are being made ministers. They are doing it from the point of polls. This is being done to distract people. They are not doing this for the welfare of communities but because of their compulsion, says Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge.
Modi's Cabinet 2.0 will have a total of 15 new ministers in all with 8 promotions and 7 new faces, according to News18.
Full list of 43 ministers who are likely to be inducted into Cabinet today:
According to media reports, Bishweshwar Tudu is likely to become a minister from Odisha,Shobha Karandlaje to get an independent charge portfolio andTripura MP Pratima Bhaumik to join the Council of Ministers.
Chirag Paswan-led faction of the Lok Janshakti Party has moved the Delhi High Court against the inclusion of his uncle Pashupati Paras in the Union Cabinet.
Four MPs from Karnataka to join Modi Cabinet 2.0
Four MPs from Karnataka will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet on Wednesday. Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje, Chitradurga MP A Narayanaswamy and Bidar MP Bhagawanth Khubha to join the Council of the Minister, according to sources. Read more
Babul Supriyo has also resigned from the Cabinet.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan resigns from Union Cabinet ahead of reshuffle.
Read here
At least six ministers tendered their resignations ahead of the reshufle of the NDA government.
At least six ministers, including Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday tendered their resignations ahead of the reshufle of the NDA government.
Besides Gowda, who held the Chemicals and Fertilisers portfolio, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, Ministers of State Raosaheb Danve, Sanjay Dhotre and Debarshree Chaudhari have also quit from the council of ministers.
Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre resigns from Union Cabinet
Bidar MP Bhagawath Khuba receives call from Prime Minister Office, rushes to Delhi from Hyderabad
Party has recognised ordinary worker like me. I am happy to work with Prime Minister team: Narayana Swamy after meeting with PM
Chemicals and Fertilizer Minister D V Sadananda Gowda asked to resign.
Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, Sarbananda Sonowal, GK Reddy, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Parshottam Rupala and Anupriya Patel leave from 7, Lok Kalyan Marg
Those meeting Modi included BJP's Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ajay Bhatt, Bhupender Yadav, Shobha Karandlaje, Pritam Munde and Meenakshi Lekhi, LJP's Pashupati Paras and Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel, sources said.
43 leaders will take oath as Union Ministers in the Union Cabinet expansion, to be held later today
Former Assam CM and BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal, who met the Prime Minister at 7, LKM ahead of Union Cabinet expansion, greets the media
Labour minister Santosh Gangwar and Education Minsiter Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal resigned from Union Cabinet ahead of rejig
Ahead of the expected Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday evening, a number of leaders, many of whom are likely to be inducted as ministers, arrived at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to meet him.
Those meeting Modi included BJP's Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ajay Bhatt, Bhupender Yadav, Shobha Karandlaje, Pritam Munde and Meenakshi Lekhi, LJP's Pashupati Paras and Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel, sources said.
Read More