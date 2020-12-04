10-rupee gang cheats 10 job seekers in 10 days

Beware of the Rs-10 gang. It's been stealing lakhs of rupees from job aspirants by promising them employment at a reputed company at a "nominal processing fee of Rs 10".

The gang members call job aspirants randomly, obtain their bank accounts, ask for Rs 10 as application fee and clean them out. At least 10 job seekers have been cheated by this gang in as many days recently, according to the police.

In one such case, the gang members had approached the graduate daughter of Radha K, a resident of Hanumanthanagar, on November 27, introducing themselves as the staff of a recruitment portal. They offered her a job with a private bank, claiming that it would be a work-from-home position.

The gang then sent her a link asking her to fill in the application form, which also asked for debit card and CVV numbers. They called her once again to get the OTP. The woman found Rs 2,000 debited from her account and in the next three transactions, she lost Rs 42,010. She filed a complaint with South CEN Crime police.

In other cases, the gang cheated Koramangala resident Mallika R, 35, to the tune of Rs 1.9 lakh and Mathikere resident Anusha H G, 32, of Rs 16,982. The complaints were filed at North and Southeast CEN Crime stations. Speaking Hindi and English, the gang members managed to get hold of many CVs and are adept at making the aspirants respond to their questions. The link they send asks for personal details, including their bank accounts.

"Around 10 such cases have been registered in just one week," a senior police officer said. "People easily believe the criminals as they ask for only Rs 10 as the application processing fee." The officer asked the public not to share bank account details and disconnect calls from such miscreants.