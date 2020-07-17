10,000 people apply to work as civil police wardens

Around 10,000 people responded to police commissioner Bhaskar Rao’s call to work as civil police wardens, with a few already starting work by Wednesday night.

Rao had asked people to volunteer as civil police wardens to help the short-staffed police force. His call received an overwhelming response, with even those residing in Tumakuru, Ramanagar, and other districts also applying for the position.

A senior officer, however, said people applying from other districts may have mistaken it as a call for a job and clarified that the city police have not considered their applications.

“We were looking at people living in the city and who know the areas around their residence. Station-level officers have contacted the applicants over phone, but they are yet to report for duty,” the officer added.

The police have plans to use 100 volunteers at each station, but the volunteers have reported in lesser numbers.

DCP (South) Rohini Katoch Sepat said: “We have 100 civil wardens in our division for Thursday night. They will be used for barricading, patrolling, and assisting the police in rounding up those getting out of their homes without a valid reason.”

She further added that the division had received around 2,500 applications. A few from other districts selecting Jayanagar as their station, but they will not be considered.

Isha Pant, DCP (Command Centre) said the police have received 11,000 applications till Thursday evening. “We’re checking how many are reporting to work,” she added.