101 Wilson Garden florist dens identified, 60 sealed: BBMP to HC

The BBMP informed the high court on Wednesday that it had identified 101 unauthorised commercial shops, including flower vendors, in the residential areas of Wilson Garden.

The civic body said 60 shops have been sealed so far and the remaining will be closed within two weeks.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale was hearing a PIL petition filed by the Wilson Garden Residents’ Welfare Association against the flower vending business being carried out in the residential zone.

The association said flower vendors were conducting their business from basement parking areas in residential areas without taking any permission from the BBMP.

The advocate appearing for the BBMP informed the court that an inspection revealed that six trade licences were issued in 2018. These licences were an impermissible act in view of the master plan and action has been initiated for cancelling them, it was stated.

The advocate, on instructions, also assured the court that the BBMP chief commissioner would initiate appropriate action against those erring officers within two weeks who had granted these trade licences in residential areas. It was also assured that action will be taken to its logical end.

Meanwhile, the division bench permitted 56 people, who were impleaded in the petition, to remove the stored flowers from the sealed premises and asked the BBMP to de-seal their premises to enable them to clear the premises.