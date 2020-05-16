107 from US land at Bengaluru airport

As many as 107 Indians stranded in San Francisco landed at the Kempegowda International Airport on Friday by an Air India flight. The flight made a stopover at Delhi before arriving in Bengaluru.
Barring one passenger, all others were found to be asymptomatic during the mandatory screening at the airport. He was sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases for further tests, while all the others were sent for institutional quarantine to selected hotels across the city. Of the passengers, 59 were men, 49 women and a child.
