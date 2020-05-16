107 from US land at Bengaluru airport

107 from US land at Bengaluru airport

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 16 2020, 01:36 ist
  • updated: May 16 2020, 01:44 ist
DH photo for representation

As many as 107 Indians stranded in San Francisco landed at the Kempegowda International Airport on Friday by an Air India flight. The flight made a stopover at Delhi before arriving in Bengaluru.

Barring one passenger, all others were found to be asymptomatic during the mandatory screening at the airport. He was sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases for further tests, while all the others were sent for institutional quarantine to selected hotels across the city. Of the passengers, 59 were men, 49 women and a child.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
United States
Bengaluru
Kempegowda International Airport

What's Brewing

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

 