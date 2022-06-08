121 out of 959 applicants get nod for loudspeakers

The Bengaluru city police has permitted 121 applicants to use speakers while the bulk of nearly 1,000 applications are still under consideration.

Bengaluru police commissioner C H Pratap Reddy said at a press conference that the police received 959 applications from individuals and entities between May 10 and May 25 in the offices of the assistant commissioner of police of the respective city divisions.

The verification of the remaining applications is under process.

A committee made of an assistant commissioner of police, a municipal executive engineer, and a representative of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) verified the applications to use the loudspeakers or public address systems.

A senior officer said applicants have been permitted to use one microphone but several horns or loudspeakers. They should, however, use the system within the permitted decibel levels between 10 pm and 6 am, though the levels may vary during other hours.