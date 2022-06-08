121 out of 959 applicants get nod for loudspeakers

121 out of 959 applicants get nod for loudspeakers

They should, however, use the system within the permitted decibel levels between 10 pm and 6 am

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 08 2022, 01:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2022, 04:22 ist

The Bengaluru city police has permitted 121 applicants to use speakers while the bulk of nearly 1,000 applications are still under consideration.

Bengaluru police commissioner C H Pratap Reddy said at a press conference that the police received 959 applications from individuals and entities between May 10 and May 25 in the offices of the assistant commissioner of police of the respective city divisions.

The verification of the remaining applications is under process. 

A committee made of an assistant commissioner of police, a municipal executive engineer, and a representative of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) verified the applications to use the loudspeakers or public address systems.

A senior officer said applicants have been permitted to use one microphone but several horns or loudspeakers. They should, however, use the system within the permitted decibel levels between 10 pm and 6 am, though the levels may vary during other hours.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Loudspeakers

What's Brewing

India likely to reintroduce cheetah by August

India likely to reintroduce cheetah by August

Nothing comes easy: Ayan Mukerji on 'Brahmastra'

Nothing comes easy: Ayan Mukerji on 'Brahmastra'

Depp spends $62,000 on Indian feast to celebrate win

Depp spends $62,000 on Indian feast to celebrate win

In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats

In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats

Food allergy may cut Covid infection risk by 50%: Study

Food allergy may cut Covid infection risk by 50%: Study

India ranks lowest in environmental performance index

India ranks lowest in environmental performance index

 