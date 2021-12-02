13 BBMP engineers promoted

The Urban Development Department (UDD) has promoted 13 civil engineers of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to the rank of executive engineers (EE) — a key post where one is authorised to float tenders and recommend payments as well.
These 13 officers were recently elevated to the post of assistant executive engineer (AEE) after winning a prolonged battle in the Supreme Court.
As per the order issued by Lakshmi Sagar N K, secretary at UDD, the promoted engineers will come under the pay scale of Rs 67,550 to Rs 1,04,600.
The 13 engineers are: G Krishna Kumar (Projects-Central), Fazal Ahmed (Stormwater drain), Jayashankar B S (Malleswaram), Puneeth H S (Technical Vigilance Cell under commissioner), Srijesh V S (TVCC), Niranjan L N (Stormwater drain), Prakash K S (Govindarajanagar), Mahantesh Buranapur (South), Balaji MT (Road Infrastructure), Deepashree H S (Lakes), Srinivasan T (Lakes), Pradeep B N (Projects) and Sudhakar Reddy (Yelahanka).
Of these, three engineers — Mahantesh, Prakash and Sudhakar — were holding in-charge executive engineer posts much before the promotion.
