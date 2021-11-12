13 flights diverted from Chennai land at KIA

13 flights diverted from Chennai due to rain land at KIA

While six of the flights were operated by IndiGo, one was an international FlyDubai flight

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 12 2021, 00:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2021, 02:05 ist
Ten flights were bound for Chennai and two were headed to Tirupathi. Credit: PTI Photo

The closure of the flooded Chennai airport forced the diversion of 13 flights to the Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday. While six of the flights were operated by IndiGo, one was an international FlyDubai flight.

Ten flights were bound for Chennai and two were headed to Tirupathi. The KIA terminal was packed with hundreds of passengers awaiting the reopening of the Chennai airport. Additional seating and drinking water were provided to all of them, a Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) spokesperson said.

Despite the rains in Bengaluru, the airport operations were not affected, the spokesperson informed. Flights to Chennai resumed after the airport there reopened at 5.45 pm. However, not everyone was lucky.

A FlyDubai passenger, Raj, tweeted that the flight bound for Chennai had landed in Bengaluru at 3.30 pm.

“Still we are in Bangalore airport. Time is almost 9 pm. The way they handled in BLR airport… Ridiculous,” he tweeted in frustration.

Meanwhile, IndiGo offered to rebook all affected passengers through its Plan B scheme. Travellers could also opt for a refund.

