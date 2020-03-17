13 NSRCEL startups win at Elevate Karnataka

Thirteen startups being incubated at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore’s NSRCEL startup incubation cell have been declared winners at Elevate Karnataka, an initiative of the Department of Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science Technology.

The initiative seeks to identify 100 innovative startups in Karnataka, which would get government funding and mentoring to scale up their product or solution so that they can go to the next level.

The thirteen startups include a digital platform providing digital puja services, a firm using technology to help introduce people to dance, a relationships app that provides a digital solution to traditional fix-ups and matchmaking, a firm involved in making playtime fun for children by creating products that are inspired by art and colour, a data-backed service to help employers carry out better candidate screening, a platform that provides children with personalised and unique books and a firm that designs and develops educational “dream kits” for children aged nine and above.

Other winners included a firm that seeks to create a more efficient hiring process by providing an AI-powered interview platform, a firm involved in sustainable material recovery, a waste segregating startup that uses AI and robotics, a startup working on manufacturing products to help the differently abled, including helping people with medical conditions or wheelchairs to enter and exit vehicles, a firm focused on providing learning resources for children with visual impairment and a 3D printing and development firm. A total of 22 finalists from NSRCEL’s programmes entered the competition.