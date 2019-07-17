1.3 tonnes of plastic seized

Cracking down on plastic use, the BBMP on Tuesday conducted a drive in its eight zones and slapped fines on street vendors and traders for violating the rule.

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun launched the drive. Fines of Rs 4.36 lakh were slapped against 559 shops and 439 street vendors for using plastic plates, glasses, spoons, bags and others weighing 1,335 kgs.

A fine of Rs 51,500 was collected in areas like Srinagar, Banashankari BDA Complex, Koramangala Club Road, Madiwala market, Jayanagar 2nd Block (8th and 9th Main), and 84 kg of plastic was seized.

In zones like West, East, Bommanahalli and RR Nagar a fine of Rs 2.69 lakh was collected, and 725 kg of goods seized. In the Mahadevapura zone, a fine of Rs 43,000 was slapped on 46 shops.