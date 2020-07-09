14-yr-old boy succumbs to Covid-19, city sees 1,148 new cases

Wednesday came to a close with the report that 1,148 new people tested positive for Covid-19 in the city.

Twenty-two new deaths were also disclosed, including one of the youngest fatalities to date in the state, a 14-year-old boy.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

The boy had symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and died on June 26, two days after being hospitalised. He did not have recorded comorbidities. Further details were unavailable at the time of going to print.

According to sources, this fatality transpired four days before a 16-day-old baby died of Covid-19 at a private maternity hospital in Marathahalli on July 1.

The government is yet to make public the details of this youngest Covid-19 victim.

Wednesday’s new cases, meantime, raise the city’s total tally to 12,509, of which 80.7% (10,103 people) constitute active cases.

Among them, the majority of 276 people are in their 40s, with 198 being men and 78 being women. The next large age bracket is 252 people in their thirties and 203 people in their twenties. However, an additional 163 patients are in a vulnerable group of 60 and above.

The wards with the highest number of cases are Shantala, Jayanagar, Yediyur, Jalahalli, Konankunte, Cottonpet, and Horamavu.

The Palike also disclosed that of the new cases, 26 had been detected after they visited fever clinics. Nine of the cases were in Srirampura ward and six were in Vidyapeeta.

The BBMP said 19,705 swabs were collected and that 3,195 tests had been done. This gives the city a daily positivity rate of 35.90% and an overall positivity rate of 8.17%.

Wednesday also marked the highest influx of patients into private hospitals offering care for the disease, with 97 people being admitted, 14 of whom were patients residing in Bengaluru Rural.

Also, municipal authorities disclosed that four patients are home quarantined — a two-year-old boy, 42-year-old man, 35-year-old man, and 34-year-old man.

22 deaths recorded

Among the new deaths, 11 of the 22 fatalities hark back to June. All the deaths had the usual range of symptoms: fever, cough, breathlessness, and also the usual range of comorbidities, ranging from hypertension to diabetes to chronic kidney disease.

In three cases, for whom contact racing was still incomplete, symptoms were not recorded. All three had died after several days of hospitalisation.

Two had chronic kidney disease and the last ischemic heart disease.