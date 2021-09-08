15-year-old orphan walks to Kodagu to see grandparents, cops rescue her in nick of time

A 15-year-old orphan girl, who disappeared from Banashankari while trying to walk to her grandparents’ home in Kodagu, was rescued by the police in the nick of time.
The girl lost her parents about one and a half years ago.
Ayyappa, a relative, had been taking care of her ever since. She was also enrolled at a school.
However, on August 21, she went missing, following which Ayyappa had filed a complaint with the police.
Banashankari police traced the girl to a woman’s house in Tavarekere.
“The girl wanted to see her grandparents in Kodagu. She decided to walk all the way. After walking 30 km, she had taken shelter at a woman’s house near Tavarekere. After a tip-off, we went to the place and rescued her,” a police officer said.
Police said that after receiving the complaint, they started looking into the footage from CCTV cameras in the surrounding area.
“We found that the girl took the Mysuru Road by walk. More cameras were analysed and her photo was distributed,” the officer added.
The woman sheltered the girl after she told her about losing her parents and her journey to Kodagu.
“Following the girl’s request, the woman had agreed to provide shelter for a few days. We had suspected her relatives harassed her. But the girl denied this,” the officer said, adding she was handed over to the relatives.
