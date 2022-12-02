B'luru school kids electrocuted trying to catch pigeons

2 Bengaluru schoolchildren electrocuted trying to catch pigeons, admitted to hospital with 60% burns

As they tried to catch the birds, the iron rod they were carrying may have come in contact with the high-tension wire

H M Chaithanya Swamy
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 02 2022, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 02:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Two schoolchildren who were trying to catch pigeons sustained burn injuries after coming in contact with a high-tension wire around 6.30 pm on Thursday near Nandini Layout. 

The injured Suprith, 11, and Chandra alias Chandan, 13, both residents of Vijayananda Nagar in North Bengaluru, went to play in the area after returning from the government primary school in Nandini Layout. On noticing pigeons on the terrace, they climbed on top of the building carrying an iron rod.   

As they tried to catch the birds, the iron rod may have come in contact with the high-tension wire.

Locals and parents rushed the injured boys to the burns ward at Victoria Hospital. The boys sustained 60 per cent burn injuries.

Nandini Layout police said the parents are yet to file a complaint.

Bescom officials visited the spot and collected details about the incident. “We will take the case and initiate necessary action,” a senior officer said.

pigeons
Bengaluru news

