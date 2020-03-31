200 migrant workers stopped from leaving Bengaluru, rehabilitated

Around 200 migrant workers, who were trying to leave Bengaluru through Tumakuru Road, were detained and sent to the State Labour Training Institute near Peenya.

The workers and their family members were travelling to their hometowns in North Karnataka by eight to 10 vehicles. Police stopped them after receiving a tip-off, said N Shashikumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Hours before the migrant workers were stopped, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao had instructed his officers to work in tandem with BBMP officials and watch the movements of labourers trying to exit the city through Tumakuru Road and Ballari Road. With no work or shelter during the ongoing lockdown, thousands of migrant workers are leaving the cities for their native places.

The state government has decided to accommodate all such workers in convention halls and provide them with food and other essential items. Authorities are also arranging for their health check-ups.