2,000-bed makeshift hospital in Bengaluru in 15 days

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said a makeshift hospital with 2,000 beds in Bengaluru and about 200 beds in each of five districts will be set up within 15 days to address the spike in Covid-19 cases.

“It has been decided to set up a 2,000-bed makeshift hospital. Similarly, makeshift hospitals with a 200 to 250-bed capacity along with modular ICUs will be set up in Mysuru, Bidar, Hubballi, Belagavi and Shivamogga. These will be built in 15 days,” he told media persons on Saturday.

The minister said Covid patients with mild symptoms getting admitted to hospitals out of panic will only deny the bed facility to others.

“Private hospitals and doctors should not admit people without symptoms. Action will be taken if this is not followed,” he said, adding that an order will be issued to reserve 80% of the beds in private hospitals for Covid patients.

Dr Sudhakar said the second wave has brought a mutated virus and hence appears to be a new disease. “Infections may rise as the virus mutates. It is a challenge to the medical community. Though the number of infections in the state is high, the death rate stands at 0.4%,” he said.