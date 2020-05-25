215 slots ready from Bengaluru's KIA

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), the country’s third busiest, will resume domestic flight operations on Monday with slots opened for a total of 215 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) — 108 departures and 107 arrivals.

The exact number of flights could be less and will depend on confirmation from airlines awaiting completion of bookings, said a Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) spokesperson. The flights will operate between Bengaluru and all metro and tier-2 cities. The first flight from KIA will be Air Asia taking off at 5.15 am to Ranchi. The first arrival will be from Chennai at 7.35 am.

A top BIAL official said the number of ATMs could be at least 188. A final confirmation was expected only by late Sunday night. The numbers will also depend on the clarifications sought by various airlines from the Ministry of Civil Aviation on quarantine requirements in multiple states.

The top airline by ATMs at KIA will be IndiGo with 47%, followed by Air Asia India (16%) and SpiceJet (14%). Slots have been optimised in 10-minute intervals, spread over an hour through the day, to support passenger flow within the terminal, BIAL said.