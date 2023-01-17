2.25 lakh traffic violations logged so far by ITMS: Saleem

Over 2.25 lakh violations have been logged through the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) since its launch on December 8, Special Commissioner of Police Traffic M A Saleem said.

The ITMS uses Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to detect traffic violations without human intervention. Police have deployed 250 AI-enabled Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and 80 Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) cameras at 50 important junctions across Bengaluru.

The ITMS generates challans and sends them to the violators by SMS on the mobile number linked with the vehicle's Registration Certificate.

Speaking at the inauguration of National Road Safety Week in Cubbon Park on Monday, Saleem said 90% of violations were being recorded in a contactless manner. Only wrong parking and visible violations require the personal attendance of the violator.

The ITMS has helped free up traffic personnel for duties on the streets. As a result, the traffic situation has significantly improved on the 11 high-density corridors, except for Sarakki, Bannerghatta Road, Kanakapura Road and Sarjapur Road, he said.

This apart, 163 traffic signals will be automated in about three months. "We are looking at using technology that assists ambulance movement,” he said.

Nearly 1,500 schoolchildren participated in a rally, holding placards with road safety messages. Over 150 transport department cobras and 100 traffic wardens took out a bike rally from Cubbon Park to the Mysuru Road Satellite Bus Stand.

City police chief C H Pratap Reddy asked children to start early for school, wear helmets and stop their parents from violating traffic rules. "Change starts with you," he said.

Transport Commissioner S N Siddaramappa hoped that traffic violations would reduce as RTO laws had been made tighter and driving tests were conducted rigorously.

Painting contest

Police will hold a painting competition at Police Traffic Park, St Mark's Road, on January 18, from 10 am to raise awareness about road safety. Participants can draw on anything related to road safety, such as drunk driving, use of mobile phones while driving/riding, use of seat belts, etc. All citizens, irrespective of age, can participate. The best performers will be awarded on January 21.