23 acres reserved in Bengaluru for burying dead Covid-19 victims

Civic authorities have reserved 23 acres of land to bury the victims who lost their lives due to Covid-19, since they cannot dig 10-foot-deep pits in the 150 existing BBMP burial grounds using earthmovers.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad told the council that a person dying of

covid-19 must be buried in ten-foot-deep pits as per the protocol. Since the earthmovers cannot enter the existing burial grounds, the government has reserved 35 acres of land in four taluks in the city, but the BBMP could not take that land due to opposition from villagers. Later, 23 acres of land was handed over to the civic body.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Since Muslims and Christians prefer the burial of bodies, the authorities must respect their sentiments and allot the burial place, Prasad added.

Prasad said the BBMP had cancelled the Rs 200 crematorium fees for cremating Covid bodies. Instead, it's spending Rs 900 on the bamboo stretchers to carry the dead, Rs 100 for the mud pots to store and hand over the ashes and Rs 500 to the crematorium staff for each Covid body burnt.

The BBMP reserved four of the city's 11 crematoriums to expedite the cremation of the Covid dead and save time while sanitising the place after each cremation.