23-year-old woman electrocuted to death in Bengaluru amid rains

Heavy rains in Bengaluru have claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman. The woman died due to electrocution after she allegedly touched an electric pole while crossing a flooded road in Siddapura on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Akhila, a resident of Siddapura. She was working in the administration department of a private school.

According to preliminary investigation, police said that the incident happened around 9.30 pm near Mayura Bakery and Sweets on Varthur Road in Siddapura near Brookefield in Whitefield.

The incident happened when Akhila was returning to her house on her scooter. When she reached Siddapura, where the waterlogging was above the knee level, the scooter broke down. She lost balance and fell into the water. Akhila got up and was trying to cross the road. She held an electric pole on the roadside for support and got electrocuted.

Local people who witnessed the incident rushed her to a nearby private hospital where she succumbed to the injuries.

Local residents and Akhila's parents have alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint. The Whitefield police are further investigating the incident.