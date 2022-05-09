24 hurt as KSRTC bus hits metro pillar

An overspeeding KSRTC bus headed to Bengaluru from Madikeri rammed into a metro pillar on Mysore Road in the early hours of Monday, injuring 24 people including the driver-cum-conductor. A woman passenger sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment.

A preliminary investigation by the Kengeri traffic police suggests that the incident happened around 1.30 am near Poornima Palace and the driver, Venkataramana, was speeding the vehicle and lost control of it. The bus hit Metro pillar number 545 and came to a halt. There were 45 passengers on the bus.

Though the driver claims that he lost balance while avoiding a pothole, the police ruled it out saying the accident happened because of rash and negligent driving. Venkataramana is undergoing treatment at the BGS Global Hospital. The other victim underwent treatment at different private hospitals for the injuries on the face, shoulder, hands and legs.

A woman passenger, identified as Shashikala, a native of Chamarajanagar district who works in a garment factory in the city, sustained a fracture in the accident. She is undergoing treatment and is out of risk.

A case under the IPC sections 279 — rash driving or riding on a public way, 337 and 338 — causing grievous hurt by act endangering life of others is registered against the bus driver and investigation is underway.