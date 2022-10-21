24/7 police control room comes up in Yeshwantpur

Police have set up a control room at the Yeshwantpur police station, which is linked to 64 CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations in the busy North Bengaluru neighbourhood. Police personnel will monitor the cameras.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday inaugurated the control room set up with the MLA’s Local Area Development Fund.

The CCTV cameras are also fitted with mics so that the control room staff can give instructions and make important announcements when required. This is a pilot project to ensure law and order and monitor the area round the clock. The project will be extended to other areas.

Policemen in the control room can take strategic decisions in case of unlawful or unplanned events, besides recommending deployments by informing senior officials.