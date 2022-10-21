24/7 police control room comes up in Yeshwantpur

24/7 police control room comes up in Yeshwantpur

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday inaugurated the control room set up with the MLA’s Local Area Development Fund

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 21 2022, 02:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2022, 06:19 ist

Police have set up a control room at the Yeshwantpur police station, which is linked to 64 CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations in the busy North Bengaluru neighbourhood. Police personnel will monitor the cameras. 

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday inaugurated the control room set up with the MLA’s Local Area Development Fund. 

The CCTV cameras are also fitted with mics so that the control room staff can give instructions and make important announcements when required. This is a pilot project to ensure law and order and monitor the area round the clock. The project will be extended to other areas.

Policemen in the control room can take strategic decisions in case of unlawful or unplanned events, besides recommending deployments by informing senior officials. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Bengaluru Police
Yeshwantpur

What's Brewing

In Pics | UK Prime Ministers with shortest tenures

In Pics | UK Prime Ministers with shortest tenures

Why drones different threat for Ukraine than missiles

Why drones different threat for Ukraine than missiles

Explained | Halal certification for meat, other items

Explained | Halal certification for meat, other items

Kashmir's upper reaches receive season’s first snowfall

Kashmir's upper reaches receive season’s first snowfall

JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth

JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth

 