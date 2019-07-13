25-year-old dies after bike collides with lorry

A 25-year-old man died on the spot after his bike collided with a tipper lorry near Hennur main road on Friday.

The victim, Vikranth, and his mother, natives of Bihar, had come to the city a few years ago. Vikranth’s mother, who works as a domestic help, had recently gifted him a new bike. On Friday early morning, he dropped his mother to work and was returning home when the tipper lorry hit him from behind, killing him on the spot. Following the accident, the driver fled the spot.

The Banaswadi police have registered a case and examining the CCTV footage to identify the accused driver.