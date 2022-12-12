2,500 kids attend science fair organised by PES varsity

2,500 kids attend science fair organised by PES University

The science fair was held between December 9 and 11 in association with the Department of School Education and Literacy

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 12 2022, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2022, 02:11 ist
PES University. Credit: DH Photo

Over 2,500 students from government schools located in Bengaluru South took part in a science fair organised by PES University.

Addressing students at the valedictory, PES University chancellor M R Doreswamy said that he would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make science fairs a national programme for government school students. 

"I am excited about the success of the programme and these kinds of programmes should be organised at the national level...I will write to the Prime Minister requesting for the same," Doreswamy, who is also an advisor to the government on education reforms, said.

The science fair was held between December 9 and 11 in association with the Department of School Education and Literacy. 

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
PES University
Science fair

