28-year-old man stabbed by friend-turned-foe

  • Jul 31 2022, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2022, 04:52 ist

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death in Anepalya, central Bengaluru, on Friday by a friend-turned-foe, police said. 

The deceased is Syed Irfan, 28, a resident of Anepalya, while the accused is Khasim, a resident of the same area. 

Around 11 pm on Friday, Khasim saw Syed smoking a cigarette with some others near his house. He picked an argument and asked Syed why he was smoking there. In a fit of rage, Khasim took out his knife and stabbed Irfan in the left thigh before fleeing. 

Irfan, who was profusely bleeding, was rushed to hospital. He died early on Saturday morning. 

Ashok Nagar police arrested Khasim for murder. Police said Syed and Khasim were friends. A year ago, they developed some disagreements and stopped talking. They often got into arguments whenever they met while hanging around with common friends. 

