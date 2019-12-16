2,800 candidates vie for 480 PhD seats in BU

Bangalore University's PhD programme is in great demand with the course receiving more than 2,800 applications for 2019-20, which is four times more the number of seats available.

According to the university data, for over 482 seats this year, 2,814 candidates have applied. The entrance exams for the programme will be conducted on December 29 at five centres in the city.

The university data show that there is high demand for PhD in Arts and Science with the varsity receiving over 813 applications for Arts and 802 applications for Science. This is followed by 726 for English, 350 for Commerce and 123 for Education.

The university has invited applications for the PhD programme after three years. The programme was last offered during 2016, and it has been stalled since then.

This year BU even reduced PhD fee by 50% to encourage more students to take up the course. Earlier, the fee discount was applicable only for students belonging to SC and ST community.