29 civic workers test Covid-19 positive

With 29 civic workers infected, pourakarmikas are complaining that the BBMP has failed to protect them from the infection.

The pourakarmika sangha will also hold a protest on Friday, condemning the BBMP’s failure to fit them with protective gear like masks, gloves, and sanitisers.

Nirmala from the sangha said the BBMP has only given a pair of one-time usable masks to the sanitation workers. Since the Covid outbreak, the Palike also gave sanitisers only twice. When the pourakarmikas asked them about giving more masks, BBMP officials reportedly told them to wash and reuse the masks given to them.

“They gave sanitisers only once. After we protested, they gave one more bottle that won’t last beyond three days,” Nirmala said.

Pourakarmikas bought masks at their own expenses and the Palike has not provided them gloves until now, Nirmala added. She also said people dispose of personal protective equipment along with other garbage, which the pourakarmikas pick up risking their health.

Despite being categorised as medical waste, pourakarmikas find PPE wastes on the roadside, Nirmala complained.

Officials have not taken steps to protect the workers despite them making repeated representations. “First of all, citizens are not leaving PPEs in a separate plastic bag marking it ‘X’ to represent the rejected garbage. Even if they do, the BBMP has not provided a separate bin for the disposal of PPE waste,” Nirmala said.

Earlier, Sarfaraz Khan, joint commissioner (solid waste management), BBMP, said a tender has been allotted to a separate agency to collect and scientifically dispose of personal protective equipment. The residents of Covid positive patients in home quarantine have been marked and garbage from their houses will be picked up by specially authorised people.

Nirmala said the Palike did not arrange for the special disposal of PPE waste. “Pourakarmikas are lifting garbage from every household,” she added. The civic body promised to give Rs 100 as daily bus fare during the lockdown period due to the non-availability of transport, but dues have not been paid.

Condemning the total failure of the civic authorities, the sangha will hold a protest on Friday between 10.30 am and 11.30 am in the musters — the place where they mark attendance. They will ask the BBMP to implement measures to ensure their safety.

The employees who do contact tracing of Covid-19 patients, who are also exposed to health risks, will hold their own protest on Friday.