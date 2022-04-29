3 held for kidnap of web designer from Bengaluru mall

H M Chaithanya Swamy
  • Apr 29 2022, 01:41 ist
Credit: iStock Images

Police have arrested a gang of three for the kidnap of a website developer in northern Bengaluru. Among the suspects are Chaitanya Sharma, who runs a lamp craft shop in Horamavu, and his associates Vaibhav and Amit alias Andy. 

Ajay Pandey, a resident of Judicial Layout, told police he was abducted at gunpoint from Yelahanka’s RMZ Galleria Mall on April 23. He was taken to an unidentified warehouse and held captive. 

Demanding money, the gang fired several warning shots in the air and threatened to kill him. They let him off only after forcing him to transfer Rs 6.35 lakh from his credit cards, Pandey stated in a police complaint two days later. 

According to police, Sharma had hired Pandey to develop a website for his business.  Pandey developed the website but found out recently that Sharma wasn’t active on it. So, he deleted all the content from the website and sought to sell the domain to someone else. 

This did not go down well with Sharma and he called Pandey to the shopping mall for a meeting. From there, the trio forcibly took him away and demanded that he return the money that he had taken for developing the website. 

Police don’t believe Pandey’s claim that the suspects had fired thrice in the air. 

