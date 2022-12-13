3 migrants killed in hit-and-run accident in Bengaluru

3 migrant workers killed in hit-and-run case in Bengaluru

All the workers died on the spot after being hit

IANS
IANS,
  • Dec 13 2022, 11:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2022, 11:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three migrant workers were mowed down by a speeding vehicle on Tuesday in Mayasandra in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

According to police, the incident took place when the migrant workers from Assam were walking back to their homes late night on Monday after work. All the workers died on the spot after being hit.

The identities of the deceased were yet to be tracked. The local passersby informed the police about the incident. The impact of the accident was such that the dead bodies were disentangled and parts strewn across the road.

The Attibele police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the Attibele Government hospital. 

The driver fled from the spot, leaving the damaged vehicle behind. The police have launched a hunt for the driver. They have also started collecting information from the locals about the deceased persons. Further investigation is on.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
India News
Assam
Karnataka

What's Brewing

1,300-year-old gold necklace unearthed in England

1,300-year-old gold necklace unearthed in England

Nuclear fusion: Harnessing the power of the stars

Nuclear fusion: Harnessing the power of the stars

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un resettle in South Korean zoo

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un resettle in South Korean zoo

‘We’re leveraging tech to prevent and detect crimes’

‘We’re leveraging tech to prevent and detect crimes’

Croatia coach Dalic eyes back-to-back WC finals

Croatia coach Dalic eyes back-to-back WC finals

Mandous effect: Thunderstorm brings rain to Bengaluru

Mandous effect: Thunderstorm brings rain to Bengaluru

DH Toon | Brand Modi proves ineffective in Himachal

DH Toon | Brand Modi proves ineffective in Himachal

Iga Swiatek wins WTA Player of Year

Iga Swiatek wins WTA Player of Year

Golden Globe: 'RRR' nominated for best non-English film

Golden Globe: 'RRR' nominated for best non-English film

Year in Search: What was trending in India in 2022?

Year in Search: What was trending in India in 2022?

 