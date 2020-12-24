3 more UK passengers test positive for Covid-19 in Bengaluru

3 more UK passengers test Covid positive in Bengaluru

Data shows that some 2,158 people had flown into Bengaluru from London between December 1 and 22

Akhil Kadidal, DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Dec 24 2020, 21:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2020, 21:44 ist
Three additional passengers who had flown into the city from the United Kingdom tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday. This increases the number of infected among the fliers to six. 

An official of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said that the three are residents of Mahadevapura.

The new numbers come as Karnataka grapples with the challenge of curbing a potential outbreak of a new variant of the novel coronavirus which has emerged in the United Kingdom.

Data shows that some 2,158 people had flown into Bengaluru from London between December 1 and 22.

