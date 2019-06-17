3 workers killed as under-construction STP collapses

Three workers were killed and several others injured after the centring of a water tank of an under-construction sewage treatment plant collapsed on them in Jogappa Layout near Lumbini Garden in Amruthahalli police station limits.

Police said that the incident happened around 11.30 am on Monday. Out of the three workers killed, one has been identified as Krishna. The identities of the other two workers is yet to be ascertained. All three hailed from West Bengal. Nearly 20 other workers were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital.

The BWSSB is constructing the sewage treatment plant with a capacity to treat 110 MLD of sewage. There are six tanks being constructed and 50 workers were reportedly working on each tank. The height of the tank is around 25 feet. It is suspected that more workers are stuck inside.

Ravishankar, an eyewitness said, I heard a huge noise around 11.30 am and saw workers running out from the tank. Most of the workers are from West Bengal. The injured were in shock and they were not able to express anything.

The pillar inside the tank which was kept to support the concrete developed a crack and the entire centring collapsed on the workers who were working on the ground.

Police, fire and emergency service personnel and National Disaster Rescue Team are overseeing rescue operations.