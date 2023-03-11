3-year-boy falls from balcony, suffers head injuries

The boy, identified as Rahul, is the youngest son of Shivappa, a resident of BDA Layout in Kengeri

  Mar 11 2023
  • updated: Mar 11 2023, 02:40 ist

A three year-old boy who reportedly fell from the second floor of a residential building in Kengeri sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment in Rajarajeshwari hospital. 

The incident happened around 11.30 am on Friday. 

According to Shivappa, his wife was busy with household chores when Rahul went to the balcony and accidentally fell over. 

Residents, who spotted the boy lying in a pool of blood, alerted his mother and rushed him to the hospital.

The boy is in the ICU. He has sustained severe head injuries, the Kengeri police said.

The investigating police officers said that they are yet to receive a complaint.

