300 houses flooded as heavy rain pounds Bengaluru

Panic gripped thousands of residents in south Bengaluru after heavy rain sparked fears of a breach in the Hosakerehalli Lake.

Waterlogged roads were a common sight across the city after overcast skies opened up in the evening. Many wards recorded more than 100 mm rainfall between 4.30 pm and 7.30 pm. Roads were submerged in BTM Layout, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Kengeri, Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, Bommanahalli, Sarakki, Shanthinagar and parts of Banashankari.

Heavy showers were witnessed at Gurudatta Layout of Dattatreyanagar, areas near Bheemanakatte lake in Hosakerehalli and BEML Layout where about 300 houses were flooded. Residents watched helplessly as the gushing waters swept away vehicles. Water entered over 100 houses in low-lying areas.

BBMP officials, who arrived at the spot, had to arrange for food and water to several houses. An NDRF team rushed to the place following a request by BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad. “There was damage to property but no threat to life. We withdrew from the area after confirming that there was no need of a rescue mission,” a NDRF member said.

Residents told DH that the delay in work on a stormwater drain (SWD) near Dattareya Temple was the reason for the breach. “Every monsoon, we go through the same problem. Work on the SWD started nearly two years in the area but is not completed. Recently, the BBMP had blocked a part of the drain to carry out work. This led to overflowing of water and then a breach,” a resident said.

BBMP chief engineer for stormwater drain B S Prahlad denied the allegations. “Work is ongoing in phases to replace the stone masonry wall of the SWD with reinforced concrete walls. The BWSSB had recently cut the road adjoining the drain. The road was subsequently not repaired. As the gushing waters removed the topsoil, the foundation of the SWD wall was affected, leading to a flood-like situation,” he said.

As per KSNDMC data, RR Nagar and Kengeri received the highest rainfall of 105.5 mm followed by many areas in the South Zone which received 95 mm rainfall. In Hemmigepura and adjoining areas, there was a rainfall of about 103 mm, followed by Sarakki 65.5 mm, Jayanagar 51.5 mm, Arakere 54 mm and Jnanabharati 41 mm rainfall.