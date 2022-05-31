32 overstaying foreign nationals detained

In a special drive conducted against overstaying foreign nationals across north-eastern Bengaluru, the city police has detained 32 foreign nationals on Monday. Among those detained, 19 are men and 13 are women. Most of them are African nationals, police said.

The police conducted the drive to clamp down on foreign nationals illegally staying without valid documents and are involved in drug peddling, cyber crimes and other frauds. The raids were conducted in several places, including Kothanur, Bagalur, Amruthahalli, Sampigehalli, Yelahanka, Chikkajala, Vidyaranyapura and other places.

"The identity and the address of those detained could not verified. All of them will be subject to further questioning," said Anoop A Shetty, deputy commissioner of police (North-East).

While the women have been taken to the state women's home, the men have been moved to a detention centre near Nelamangala.