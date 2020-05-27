35 arrivals, 40 departures from KIA on second day

The Kempegowda International Airport recorded 35 domestic flight arrivals and 40 departures till 5.30 pm on Tuesday, a day after operations were resumed. However, the spate of cancellations continued, with as many as 32 flights affected.

Inevitably, the cancellations caused frustration for hundreds of passengers who had been stranded for weeks in the city and in different parts of the country. The cancellations were triggered by booking issues due to changes in the quarantine rules in different states. On Monday, KIA recorded a total of 53 arrivals and 60 departures. Cancellation of 47 flights had many angry passengers confront the airline personnel. They were also caught unprepared by the demand that they pay a hefty amount for institutional quarantine.

Refusing to pay this amount, at least two passengers returned to where they came from on the next available flight. The situation is set to recur in the next few weeks as the Ministry of Civil Aviation and different state governments have put up capacity restrictions at many airports.