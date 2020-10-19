36 trees to make way for metro projects in Bengaluru

Thirty-six trees will be felled to make way for two metro stations and metro-related work as the revised expert committee has cleared the proposal for the same.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had submitted a proposal for clearing 130 trees for five projects, including three metro stations and a fabricating yard area.

The expert committee looked into the proposals and provided importance to retain the trees in their condition by making smaller changes in the plans. "Each and every tree proposed for felling was observed on site and measured. Discussions were held with all stakeholders on the best measures to adopt to save the trees. After some convincing, the committee was able to bring down the number of threes to be felled to just three," an official said.

As per the order of the BBMP tree officer, 13 trees will be cut near BTM Layout (part of Reach 5), four trees for fabrication yard at ITI college, 14 trees for Dairy Circle metro station, five trees for Lakkasandra metro station and three trees for MG Road metro station. In all, 36 trees will be felled and 23 will be translocated.

The tree committee was revised after activist Dattatreya T Devare moved the court against the "indiscriminate" felling of trees overnight by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). Observing that the (previous) expert committee has not applied its mind before giving permission to cut the trees, the court had appointed the Forestry Department from the University of Agriculture Sciences as a third agency.

Interestingly, the number of trees cleared for cutting at the MG Road Metro Station site came down from 30 to three. The 90% fall in the trees marked for felling was attributed to the reduced number in the proposal itself.

In the proposal placed before the previous committee the BMRCL had sought to clear 47 trees of which 17 were translocated. The latest proposal sought clearing of nine trees, of which six will be translocated.

The official was not are as to whether the metro contractors had already executed the cutting of 30 trees as per the nod by previous committee. "The revised committe has looked into the proposals brought by the metro authorities. No inquiry have been conducted to ascertain the developments connected to previous committee order," he said.

