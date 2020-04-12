364 villages in Bengaluru Urban dist under surveillance, says DC

The rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and the new cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in the city has forced the Bengaluru Urban district administration to step up surveillance measures in villages under its jurisdiction.

Deputy Commissioner G N Shivamurthy said three surveillance teams have been set up to check the spread of the disease in 364 villages under 94 village panchayats. “We have received information from the BBMP about the number of primary and secondary contacts in the periphery wards that are close to some of these villages."

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Additionally, three surveillance teams have been set up, with the primary team being directed to visit each home daily and check for those with symptoms similar to COVID-19. “Each team will visit 60 to 70 houses on a daily basis. This will be a continuous process along with spreading awareness on social distancing and other measures."

Training underway

He said there were 40 primary health centres in the district and training is being given to additional personnel to collect throat swab samples and enforce isolation measures. “Apart from the 31 fever clinics in the BBMP limits, 20 such clinics have been set up in the villages to address the health concerns,” the deputy commissioner said.