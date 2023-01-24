38 teams, 1,500 people to participate at R-Day celebrations in Bengaluru

The 74th Republic Day celebrations in the city will be held at the Manekshaw Parade Ground, MG Road on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Tuesday, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the parade will showcase a total of about 38 teams and 1,520 people, including a team representing the Kerala State Police. The Governor will unfurl the flag at 9 am, following which he will deliver the Republic Day address.

Besides the state police, defense troops, CRPF, NCC cadets, and Scouts and Guides, several schools will partake in the parade, said Pratap Reddy, Commissioner of Police. A cultural programme will follow the parade, which includes three performances put together by a total of 2,000 schoolchildren, he said.

The Bengaluru City Police has put together a team of about 1,200 police persons to ensure necessary security measures are in place, including a hundred CCTV cameras and four baggage scanners, he added. About 3,000 passes have been made available for the public, with priority given to the parents of students performing at the parade and cultural programmes.

The police have requested the audience to assemble and be seated by 8:30 via Gate 4 from the Manipal Centre, Cubbon Road side.

Dayanand K A, Deputy Commissioner, BBMP and other officials were present.